WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — President Trump on Thursday praised House and Senate Republicans, many of them by name, for a year of pivotal accomplishments that have buoyed the party and vexed the Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

“Now we’ve fulfilled far more promises than we promised,” Trump told Republicans meeting at their annual planning retreat.

Democrats, Trump said, “are having a really hard time with that.”

Trump addressed the GOP on the first day that the Republican-passed tax cuts take effect and will show up as extra money in the paychecks of most workers. He identified senators and House members who helped pass major agenda items including tax reform and opening up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling, and boldly mused that Republicans might consider a "phase two" on taxes to get people's rates "even lower."

“We’ve had a year that was almost unlike any other,” Trump said. “It was a tremendous success.”

Trump said passing the tax bill culminated a year of other GOP accomplishments that have not registered in the polls, including court appointments and rolling back dozens of Obama-era regulations that critics said were stifling jobs and economic growth.

“When we got the great tax cut bill,” Trump told the GOP crowd, “it was like putting all of it in a box and wrapping it with a beautiful ribbon. We started getting credit for that and all the amazing things we did that year. It all came together in that final month.”

The president’s relationship with the Congress, strained at times and aggravated by public twitter wars he has engaged in with some GOP lawmakers, has grown and improved, Trump told the group. Trump teased GOP leaders, who did not robustly back his presidential campaign and anticipated that he would lose.

“Without them, I never could have won the presidency, I guess,” Trump said. “Could I have won the presidency without them? I don’t know.”

“We’ve become great friends," he added. "We are now in battle together, in friendship together, working together we’ve accomplished extraordinary things for the American people.”

Trump showered compliments on Republican leaders. He said Paul Ryan called him this week and said he “has never seen the Republican party so united.”

Trump agreed.

“I’ve seen it too," he said. "There is a great coming together that I don't think either party has seen for many many years.”

The party will be tested in the weeks ahead as they try to hammer out a deal on immigration reform, which divides the party and pits them against the Democrats at the same time.

Trump told Republicans he wants them to take up legislation that includes ending chain migration and the visa lottery system in addition to funding strong border security. He has offered those elements in a proposal that would offer a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million people who came here illegally as children.

“We’ll either have something that is fair, equitable and good and secure or we are going to have nothing at all,” Trump said. “And it doesn’t make sense to have nothing."