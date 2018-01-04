President Trump applauded the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassing 25,000 points Thursday morning and attributed the high figure to his administration killing various regulations.

"Dow just crashes through 25,000. Congrats! Big cuts in unnecessary regulations continuing," Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

The Dow Jones opened Thursday at 24,964 points and passed the 25,000 mark within 10 minutes.

Trump tweeted late Wednesday the Dow Jones was growing at a faster rate than skeptics who he did not name had believed it would.

"Stock Market had another good day but, now that the Tax Cut Bill has passed, we have tremendous upward potential. Dow just short of 25,000, a number that few thought would be possible this soon into my administration. Also, unemployment went down to 4.1%. Only getting better!" he wrote.