President Trump on Monday recognized National Mentoring Month, a campaign held each January to promote youth mentoring in the U.S.

“In our youth, we must learn the behaviors and habits of successful adults, how to treat others, how to overcome failure, and how to give back to our communities,” Trump said in a statement.

“Many learn these things from their parents, grandparents, or other family members. Too many, however, lack ready access to strong, compassionate adult role models. During National Mentoring Month, we thank the millions of Americans who set aside time to invest in the lives of our nation’s youth as volunteer mentors.”

Trump also encouraged people to consider volunteer opportunities.

“As we celebrate National Mentoring Month, I encourage every American to consider how they might use their time and talents to help transform the life of a child, whether as teachers, friends, educators, clergy, or community leaders,” Trump said.

National Mentoring Month began in the George W. Bush administration and has been endorsed by both chambers of Congress.