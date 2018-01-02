President Trump on Tuesday said the New York Times' appointment of a new publisher will give the company a chance to get back to the founder's vision of being an objective, unbiased outlet.

"The Failing New York Times has a new publisher, A.G. Sulzberger. Congratulations! Here is a last chance for the Times to fulfill the vision of its Founder, Adolph Ochs, 'to give the news impartially, without fear or FAVOR, regardless of party, sect, or interests involved,' Trump tweeted.

"Get impartial journalists of a much higher standard, lose all of your phony and non-existent 'sources,' and treat the President of the United States FAIRLY, so that the next time I (and the people) win, you won’t have to write an apology to your readers for a job poorly done! GL," Trump added, likely referencing "good luck" with his "GL" acronym, Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

The Times announced in December publisher Arthur O. Sulzberger would retire by Dec. 31. The long-time publisher's son, 37-year-old Arthur Gregg (A.G.) Sulzberger, was tapped to take over the job.

The senior Sulzberger, 66, will serve as the company's chairman as the younger Sulzberger becomes the sixth member of the Ochs-Sulzberger family to take over the paper since 1896.

"This isn’t a goodbye," Arthur O. Sulzberger wrote to Times employees in December. "But, beginning in the new year, the grand ship that is The Times will be A.G.’s to steer."

Sulzberger started working as deputy publisher a little more than a year ago. His father has held the post for 25 years.

"I am a unapologetic champion for this institution and its journalistic mission," A.G. Sulzberger said. "And I’ll continue to be that as publisher."

Trump gave a 30-minute interview to a Times reporter last week without White House staff present, despite his constant criticism of the outlet.