President Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed gratitude toward the U.S. for taking a diplomatic approach to addressing North Korea as opposed to “the ominous alternative.”

“Chinese President XI XINPING and I spoke at length about the meeting with KIM JONG UN of North Korea. President XI told me he appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative. China continues to be helpful!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

The president spoke with Xi on Friday, the White House said. During the call, the two discussed Trump’s decision to accept an invitation to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The details of the meeting, including time and place, are still being discussed.

Trump had been calling for China to pressure North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs. At times, the president has expressed frustration that China hasn’t been doing enough to leverage its influence in Pyongyang. But Trump has also praised China for cutting economic ties with the rogue regime.