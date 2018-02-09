President Trump has been complaining about White House chief of staff John Kelly to his former White House chief of staff — Reince Priebus.

Kelly has reportedly irked multiple members of the White House this week, including Trump, according to the New York Times. As a result, Trump has vented to Priebus, who was forced out of his White House position in July so Kelly could be hired.

Kelly has attracted ire after he said those who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children but didn’t apply for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program “were the people that some would say were too afraid to sign up, others would say were too lazy to get off their asses, but they didn’t sign up.”

Kelly has also been subject to backlash over his praise for outgoing White House staff secretary Rob Porter amid allegations that he abused his ex-wives.

Kelly praised Porter in a statement Tuesday in response to a report from the Daily Mail claiming Porter called his second wife a “fucking bitch” while they were on their honeymoon and grabbed her out the shower on one occasion. The report also featured a protective order that she obtained in 2010.

“Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can’t say enough good things about him,” Kelly said in a statement. “He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him.”

Porter’s first wife then told the Daily Mail in a separate report that the former White House aide had punched her face and choked her, among other abuses. The second report featured a photo of his first wife with a black eye.

Kelly then issued a response saying that there is “no place for domestic violence,” but stood by his previous comments praising Porter’s character.

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah claimed that Kelly was not “fully aware” of the situation until this week and also said that “the president has confidence in his chief of staff.”

Porter resigned on Wednesday from his post, but has denied the credibility of the allegations.