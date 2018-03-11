President Trump complained the media is downplaying his approval ratings, which he said are near 50 percent even though the facts don’t back up that claim.

“Rasmussen and others have my approval ratings at around 50%, which is higher than Obama, and yet the political pundits love saying my approval ratings are ‘somewhat low.’ They know they are lying when they say it. Turn off the show - FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

The Rasmussen daily presidential approval rating tracker has shown Trump at 50 percent, most recently in late February, but is now at 44 percent.

The RealClearPolitics average of approval rating polls shows Trump has an average approval rating of 40.9 percent and a disapproval rating of 53.7 percent.

According to RealClearPolitics average of polls, Obama’s approval rating was at 49.6 percent in his first term and 45.9 percent in his second term.