President Trump reportedly expressed his frustration to John Kelly after his chief of staff questioned how informed he was during the campaign in regards to his pledge to build a border wall with Mexico.

“Certain things are said during the campaign that are not fully informed,” Kelly told members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Wednesday and later confirmed those sentiments on Fox News’ “Special Report” with Bret Baier.

Kelly specifically touched on the president’s plan to build a physical border wall along the southern border and reportedly assured Democratic lawmakers that it will never happen, calling the major campaign promise “uninformed.”

In response, the president sent a flurry of early morning tweets on Thursday which seemed to be pointed at his chief of staff’s remarks and also expressed his displeasure to Kelly directly, the New York Times reported.

The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Despite these claims, White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah told reporters Thursday afternoon that the president had no reservations over Kelly’s comments.