A former executive at Microsoft and General Motors who currently serves as the White House director of strategic initiatives is the front-runner to replace Gary Cohn as President Trump’s top economic adviser, according to a report.

The president is considering Christopher Liddell, who joined the White House at the start of the Trump administration, to serve as the director of the National Economic Council, sources told the New York Times.

Cohn announced last week he would be resigning from his post in the White House. He had sparred with the president, most recently over Trump’s decision to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, but played a crucial role in the Republican efforts to reform the tax code.

Liddell has worked with Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and the president’s son-in-law, to modernize government services.

Prior to joining the Trump administration, Liddell served as the chief financial officer for Microsoft and General Motors.