President Trump said Friday an immigration deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has been complicated because “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer” is “unable to act on immigration” due to criticisms stemming from the government shutdown.

“DACA has been made increasingly difficult by the fact that Cryin’ Chuck Schumer took such a beating over the shutdown that he is unable to act on immigration!” the president tweeted, referencing the Senate minority leader.

The White House rolled out Trump’s framework for immigration reform Thursday. The proposal creates a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. It calls for $25 billion for Trump’s border wall and other border security measures, curb chain migration, and end the visa lottery system.

Trump’s proposal, though, has been criticized by Democrats, including Schumer, who accused the president of deliberately using the Dreamers to make changes to the legal immigration system.

“As we have been urging him to do for months, the president has finally put pen to paper to show us where he stands on immigration. Unfortunately, this plan flies in the face of what most Americans believe,” Schumer tweeted Friday.

“While @realDonaldTrump finally acknowledged that the Dreamers should be allowed to stay here and become citizens, he uses them as a tool to tear apart our legal immigration system and adopt the wish list that anti-immigration hardliners have advocated for for years,” he said in a second tweet.

Schumer met with Trump at the White House just before the government shut down Friday to discuss an immigration deal.

The minority leader said he would agree to funding for the president’s border wall in exchange for protections for Dreamers, but Schumer rescinded that offer earlier this week.