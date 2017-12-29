President Trump has declared January to be "National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month," the White House said on Friday

"Human trafficking is a modern form of the oldest and most barbaric type of exploitation," the White House said in a statement. "It has no place in our world."

Sex and labor trafficking enslaves as many as 25 million people, the White House said.

"Instead of delivering people to better lives, traffickers unjustifiably profit from the labor and toil of their victims, who they force — through violence and intimidation — to work in brothels and factories, on farms and fishing vessels, in private homes, and in countless industries," the White House said in a statement.

In announcing the decision to dedicate next month to combating modern slavery, the Trump administration touted its efforts to address the problem over the past year, including the creation of an interagency task force aimed at developing new anti-slavery policies and the signing of an executive order that targets criminal organizations that have trafficked humans.

"This month we do not simply reflect on this appalling reality," the White House said on Friday. "We also pledge to do all in our power to end the horrific practice of human trafficking that plagues innocent victims around the world."