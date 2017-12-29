The director of revenue management for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., reportedly claimed President Trump remains involved in his company and has inquired as to whether his presidency is negatively impacting his businesses.

Jeng Chi Hung reportedly sent an email to an acquaintance on Sept. 12 detailing his interactions with the president, according to the Daily Beast, which reviewed the email.

“The company is interesting to work for being under the Trump umbrella. DJT is supposed to be out of the business and passed on to his sons, but he’s definitely still involved … so it’s interesting and unique in that way,” Hung wrote. “I had a brief meeting with him a few weeks ago, and he was asking about banquet revenues and demographics. And, he asked if his presidency hurt the businesses.

“So, he seems self aware about things, at least more than he lets on. I am far left leaning politically, so working here has been somewhat of a challenge for me. But, it’s all business.”

The email did not specify when Hung and Trump met. But the president had dinner with top administration officials at his hotel in Washington on July 29.

Hung told the Daily Beast of the email he “can’t comment on that.”

But the managing director of the Trump International Hotel that Hung said he fabricated the details of the email.

“This is total nonsense,” Mickael Damelincourt told the outlet. “Upon review of the email referenced in your inquiry, we have met with the individual and he has confirmed that he made these comments up in an effort to enhance his sense of importance to a former employer. In fact, this individual confirmed to me today that he has never met the President nor did any conversation ever take place. We are continuing to investigate this matter internally.”

After Trump won the presidency, he pledged to separate himself from his business interests, and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, are running the family business.

Trump placed his business holdings in a trust, but there have still been concerns about his ties to his companies.