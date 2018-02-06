President Trump slammed longstanding U.S. immigration policies Tuesday for loopholes by which criminal aliens and illegal immigrants are able to beat the system and avoid deportation, and said he's willing to entertain another government shutdown in order to fix them.

"Not another country in the world has the stupidity of laws that we do when it comes to immigration," Trump said during a White House roundtable on the MS-13 gang Tuesday afternoon.

"We'll do a shutdown. I'd love to see a shutdown if we don't see this stuff taken care of," Trump added, in regard to loopholes in laws regarding the admissibility of unaccompanied minors. "The world is laughing at us because they can't believe these policies ... If we have to shut it down because the Democrats don't want safety, and unrelated but still related, they don't want to take care of our military, then shut it down."

Department of Homeland Security and law enforcement officials briefed Trump on how the transnational criminal organization recruits and sends Salvadoran boys between 10 and 18 years old to the U.S., where they are able to use the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, which gives legal protections to asylum or trafficked victims, to remain in the country.

The White House asked Congress last week to amend the TVPRA in a way that permits the safe and prompt repatriation of unaccompanied minors who are not genuine victims of trafficking.

Current policy mandates children from noncontiguous countries (all except Mexico and Canada) are permitted to remain in the U.S. The change would block underage gang members from Central American nations from entering the country.