President Trump demanded more credit from the media for Republican victories in special elections during his first 13 months in office as he again touted a GOP candidate in Pennsylvania.

“The Republicans are 5-0 in recent Congressional races, a point which the Fake News Media continuously fails to mention. I backed and campaigned for all of the winners,” Trump tweeted. “They give me credit for one. Hopefully, Rick Saccone will be another big win on Tuesday.”

The tweet is not accurate — Trump ignored a special election in California to replace Xavier Becerra, who became that state’s attorney general, and a special election in Alabama to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Senate, both of which were won by Democrats.

Trump-backed candidates in Alabama were defeated twice: Luther Strange lost in the primaries and Roy Moore was defeated by Doug Jones in the general.

Trump campaigned on behalf of Saccone in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Saccone faces Democrat Conor Lamb in a special election to replace former Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned in disgrace last year after his mistress revealed the pro-life congressman urged her to get an abortion when she got pregnant.