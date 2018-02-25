President Trump tweeted that the Democratic memo released Saturday is "a total political and legal bust."

"The Democrat memo response on government surveillance abuses is a total political and legal BUST. Just confirms all of the terrible things that were done. SO ILLEGAL!" he tweeted in the evening.

He added, "Dem Memo: FBI did not disclose who the clients were - the Clinton Campaign and the DNC. Wow!"

Democrats say their memo, spearheaded by ranking member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was written as a rebuttal to provide greater context to a Republican memo that was released earlier this month, which outlines abuses by the FBI and the Justice Department against the Trump campaign, particularly in the write-up and approval of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant applications to spy on ex-Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

A key point in the GOP memo, put together by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and staff, claims Justice Department and FBI officials used "Trump dossier" author Christopher Steele was played an important role in the initial and all three renewal FISA applications to spy on Page. The dossier from Steele, an ex-British spy, is filled with salacious and unverified claims about President Trump's ties to Russia. A crucial source of funding for the dossier, Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee, as well as Steele's anti-Trump bias were also left out by the DOJ and FBI, the GOP memo alleged, addressing a major area of concern of Republicans and Trump supporters.

As Trump points out in his tweets, the Democratic memo makes no rebuttal to this assertion; it does state that Steele was not paid for the dossier by the FBI.

Schiff retorted, saying Trump was "wrong again."

"It confirms the FBI acted appropriately and that Russian agents approached two of your advisors, and informed your campaign that Russia was prepared to help you by disseminating stolen Clinton emails," he tweeted, making an apparent reference to Page as well as former Trump campaign foreign policy aide George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty in October to charges brought against him by special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation about him lying to federal officials about his contacts with Kremlin-linked Russians. The GOP memo concedes that the FBI began its formal investigation into the Trump campaign in July 2016 because Papadopoulos, and not the "Trump dossier."

The Democratic memo also stresses that the DOJ and FBI were transparent about Steele's apparent political bias and that he was terminated as an FBI source because of his alleged inappropriate contact with the media.

A statement from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the memo is a "politically driven document" which "fails to answer serious concerns raised by the Majority’s memorandum."