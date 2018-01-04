President Trump on Thursday blamed Democratic governors for hiding evidence of illegal voting from his now defunct Commission on Voter Fraud, and said only voter ID laws would help ensure that only legal citizens are voting around the country.

"Many mostly Democrat States refused to hand over data from the 2016 Election to the Commission On Voter Fraud. They fought hard that the Commission not see their records or methods because they know that many people are voting illegally. System is rigged, must go to Voter I.D.," Trump tweeted.

"As Americans, you need identification, sometimes in a very strong and accurate form, for almost everything you do.....except when it comes to the most important thing, VOTING for the people that run your country. Push hard for Voter Identification!" he added.

Many mostly Democrat States refused to hand over data from the 2016 Election to the Commission On Voter Fraud. They fought hard that the Commission not see their records or methods because they know that many people are voting illegally. System is rigged, must go to Voter I.D.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

As Americans, you need identification, sometimes in a very strong and accurate form, for almost everything you do.....except when it comes to the most important thing, VOTING for the people that run your country. Push hard for Voter Identification!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

Trump's tweets came just hours after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said late Wednesday that Trump had signed an executive order to dissolve the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity due to legal challenges from multiple states.

"Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry," the statement said.

Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach had led the initiative, which requested the names, addresses, birthdays, and last four digits of Social Security numbers of voters in every state.

Trump created the commission after claiming "millions" of illegal votes were cast in last year's election.