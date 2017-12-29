President Trump on Friday said that Democrats have been fully informed that the border wall must be built for consideration around an immigration deal to take place.

Trump also slammed the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program" and "chain migration," reiterating his call for the two immigration programs to come to an end.

"The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost," Trump tweeted.

The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

During the last months of 2017, Trump has vehemently pushed for an end to the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program" and "chain migration" after multiple terror attacks in New York City were performed by individuals who were able to enter the country through those programs.

Trump is in favor of a merit-based immigration program that would use a point system to determine who can immigrate in the country.

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

In September, Trump ended an Obama-era program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, that allowed roughly 800,000 immigrants who came here illegally as children to remain in the country, which had never been approved by Congress.

Since then, Republicans and Democrats have been working to find some sort of legislative "fix" that would prevent all of the immigrants from being deported, but they left town earlier this month without including a DACA deal in a short-term government funding measure. Trump and Republicans have insisted on funding for a wall, but that has been a nonstarter with Democrats.

A showdown on the issue is set for next month, because the short-term funding measure to keep the federal government fully open expires on Jan. 19.