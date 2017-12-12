President Trump claimed Tuesday that the dozen women who have alleged the billionaire businessman sexually harassed and assaulted them are part of a ploy by the Democratic Party to remove him from office.

"Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia — so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

On Monday, three women joined Fox News host Megyn Kelly to talk about Trump's inappropriate advances in the past. Approximately a dozen women accused Trump last year of harassing or assaulting them over the past four decades.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., became the first senator on Monday to call for Trump's resignation in light of the resurfacing charges of sexual misconduct.

“These allegations are credible, they are numerous,” Gillibrand told CNN. “I’ve heard these women’s testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking. President Trump should resign his position.”

Trump on Tuesday claimed Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., used to be willing to "do anything" in exchange for his donations to her Senate campaign.

"Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.