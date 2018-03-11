President Trump denied a New York Times story that he’s unhappy with his legal team and said he’s not trying to add another lawyer to the team.

“The Failing New York Times purposely wrote a false story stating that I am unhappy with my legal team on the Russia case and am going to add another lawyer to help out. Wrong. I am VERY happy with my lawyers, John Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow,” Trump tweeted.

“They are doing a great job and have shown conclusively that there was no Collusion with Russia..just excuse for losing. The only Collusion was that done by the DNC, the Democrats and Crooked Hillary. The writer of the story, Maggie Haberman, a Hillary flunky, knows nothing about me and is not given access.”

The Times reported Saturday Trump is talking with lawyer Emmet T. Flood, a veteran of the legal team that defended then-President Bill Clinton during his special counsel investigation, about joining the team.

According to the report, Flood would be in control of Trump’s day-to-day dealings with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

Currently, Cobb is the lead lawyer on the team but he is primarily in charge of producing documents for Mueller’s investigation and arranging meetings between White House officials and investigators. The Times reports he views his role as temporary.