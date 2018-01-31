President Trump endorsed paid family leave, one of his daughter's top priorities, during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Ivanka Trump, who is also a senior White House adviser, has met with lawmakers to discuss the implementation of a paid family leave program, calling it "an investment in America's working families" in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece.

The president touted the tax bill that he signed into law and said other initiatives, including paid family leave, could add to his actions.

"As tax cuts create new jobs, let us invest in workforce development and job training," he said. "Let us open great vocational schools so our future workers can learn a craft and realize their full potential. And let us support working families by supporting paid family leave."

The U.S. does not have any mandatory paid family leave, which would allow parents to care for a newborn or adopted child. The Trump administration in the past has requested six weeks of paid family leave.

The U.S. is one of the only industrialized country that does not have a mandatory family leave policy. The average amount of time allotted to families in other countries is two months, according to the Organization for Economic Coordination and Development.