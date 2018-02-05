President Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Sunday were greeted at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., by members of Florida Atlantic University's marching band and cheerleader squad.

"Thank you so much, that was so great. Great job, great talent, enjoy the game," President Trump said after the troupe performed Hail to the Chief, Boogie Wonderland, and Shut Up and Dance.

WATCH: President Trump and the First Lady visit with college cheerleaders and a college band outside of the president's golf course in south Florida ahead of the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/hlmUdeZrej— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 4, 2018

Trump did not respond to questions shouted by journalists regarding who he was supporting in Sunday's Super Bowl LII clash between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, according to pool reports.

Trump, in a break from recent tradition, declined to participate in a pre-Super Bowl sit-down interview with NBC, the network televising the 2018 game.

He took part in a one-on-one chat with Bill O'Reilly in 2017 when Fox had broadcasting rights last season.

The first couple have spent the weekend at their Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.