After announcing the U.S. would be cutting aid to Pakistan due to the state’s protection of terrorists, President Trump said the Palestinians were also guilty of taking U.S. money without providing anything in return and indicated the U.S. might consider withholding funding from them as well.

“It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,” Trump said in a pair of tweets Tuesday.

It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

...peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

In 2016, the U.S. provided the Palestinian Authority with approximately $616 million in foreign aid, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development. The agency noted that the funding went toward debt payments, water supply, and sanitation and health projects.

Trump announced in December his controversial decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Trump also said that he ordered the State Department to make preparations to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The status of Jerusalem is a sensitive issue, as both Israelis and Palestinians claim it as their capital, and has long been a sticking point in turbulent peace negotiations.

“They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue peace treaty with Israel," Trump said Tuesday. "We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?”

The U.S., along with many other nations, previously had not identified Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, noting the decision is incumbent upon the result of peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump announced this week that the U.S. would suspend millions of dollars in aid to Pakistan, and said the country has given the U.S. “nothing but lies and deceit” and granted terrorists a “safe haven.”