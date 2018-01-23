President Trump is toying with the idea of replacing White House chief of staff John Kelly with longtime Washington lobbyist David Urban after growing tensions between the pair, according to a report.

“I’ve got another nut job here who thinks he’s running things,” Trump told a friend, referring to the four-star general, per Vanity Fair.

“This guy thinks he’s running the show,” the president allegedly told another confidant.

In particular, Trump is irked by how "Kelly acts like he’s running the government while Trump tweets and watches television," the magazine wrote.

First daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump is "quietly field-testing" candidates to succeed Kelly, a source added.

But White House spokespeople and Trump himself have denied rumors the president and his chief of staff, who joined the administration after the ouster of Reince Priebus, are at an impasse.

The speculation follows Trump reportedly confronting Kelly last week after Kelly, during a TV interview, questioned how informed Trump was on immigration policy during the 2016 campaign.

The appearance on Fox News was organized on the back of lawmakers telling journalists Kelly claimed responsibility for the delayed dismantling of former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program during a private meeting.