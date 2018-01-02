President Trump is flying back to Washington on New Year’s Day with several members of his Cabinet after he spent the holidays in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will join Trump on the flight back to Washington, the White House said Monday. All are important members of the Trump economic team, with Ross and Lightizer advising him on trade policy.

Trump was also joined by first lady Melania Trump and his son Barron, per the pool report.

The president departed the White House on Dec. 22 for Palm Beach, where he spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve with his family and members of the ritzy club.

The White House offered few details of the president’s schedule while he was in Florida, though he tweeted on Christmas that he’d be “back to work” the next day.

Trump, however, spent the next seven days at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. On Friday, he hosted Coast Guard members at his golf course to thank them for their response to this year’s hurricanes.