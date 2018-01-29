President Trump appeared to not have a basic understanding of climate science in an interview with Piers Morgan airing Sunday.

Trump claimed that the earth is simultaneously heating and cooling and therefore climate change is not happening.

“There is a cooling, and there’s a heating. I mean, look, it used to not be climate change, it used to be global warming. That wasn’t working too well because it was getting too cold all over the place,” Trump said.

The statement is contradicted by scientists across the globe, including those at NASA, who have said for years that greenhouse gases caused by fossil fuel pollution makes climate change worse and is contributing to an on average warming of the planet.

Recent cold snaps in the U.S. this past winter do not mean global warming is not occurring — the four hottest years on record have been the last four years, from 2014-2017.

“The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they’re setting records. They’re at a record level,” Trump continued in the interview.

The president isn’t exactly right about the ice caps, according to an AP fact check.

Last year, ice growth at both poles hit a record low, according to NASA. And Arctic sea ice is steadily declining by roughly 13.2 percent per decade.