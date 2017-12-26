President Trump on Tuesday touted that the new tax cut bill's repeal of the individual mandate, which requires everyone to have health insurance, will serve as a bonding issue between Democrats and Republicans as they come together to create a new healthcare plan.

"Based on the fact that the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) ObamaCare, the Democrats & Republicans will eventually come together and develop a great new HealthCare plan," Trump tweeted.

The GOP tax overhaul, which was signed into law last week by Trump, removes the individual mandate which was one of the most notable and controversial details of former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated last week that repealing the Obamacare individual mandate would increase the number of uninsured people by 13 million in the next 10 years.