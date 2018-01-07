President Trump grumbled on Sunday that he has dealt with the “Fake News” since he initially started his campaign, and now he is facing a “Fake Book,” referring to the now-released tell-all book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

“I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!”

Fire and Fury, which went on sale Friday, sent shockwaves throughout the political world as vivid excerpts were released and content from the book led Trump to denounce Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, after it was revealed Bannon said unflattering things about Trump’s family.

Trump initially fired back, saying Bannon had "nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

The book’s integrity has been questioned by critics, who have pointed out several inconsistencies in Wolff’s reporting.



For example, Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for the New York Times, accused Wolff of getting "basic details wrong" about Trump's campaign and administration.



White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday pushed back against some of the allegations made in the book and called it “trashy tabloid fiction."

Trump also announced Sunday he was leaving Camp David and returning to the White House, after a weekend summit between congressional leaders and senior administration officials.

“Leaving Camp David for the White House,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning. “Great meetings with the Cabinet and Military on many very important subjects including Border Security & the desperately needed Wall, the ever increasing Drug and Opioid Problem, Infrastructure, Military, Budget, Trade and DACA.”

According to the White House, attendees included Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Education Secretary Betsy Devos, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Additionally, members of Congress were also scheduled to attend, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.