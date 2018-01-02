President Trump accused Democrats of "doing nothing" for Dreamers and predicted Hispanic voters and activists pushing for Congress to address the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will start “falling in love” with him and Republican lawmakers.

“Democrats are doing nothing for DACA - just interested in politics. DACA activists and Hispanics will go hard against Dems, will start ‘falling in love’ with Republicans and their President! We are about RESULTS,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Trump announced last year he is rescinding DACA and gave Congress until March to enshrine legal protections for Dreamers into law.

Democrats and Republicans are working to address DACA before their March 5 deadline, but Trump has stressed that any deal regarding the Obama-era program will need to include funding for a border wall and an end to chain migration.

“The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost!” Trump tweeted Friday.