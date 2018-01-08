President Trump on Monday said record-low unemployment numbers among black and Hispanic workers is evidence he is making good on his campaign promises to both groups.

"African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in our country. The Hispanic unemployment rate dropped a full point in the last year and is close to the lowest in recorded history. Dems did nothing for you but get your vote! #NeverForget @FoxandFriends," Trump tweeted Monday morning.

Last Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced unemployment among African-Americans had dropped to 6.8 percent, the lowest figure since the agency began tracking it in 1972.

Unemployment among Hispanics dropped to its lowest-ever in November, but increased slightly in December.