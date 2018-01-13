President Trump signaled on Saturday that lawmakers are far from striking a deal to permanently protect young illegal immigrants, accusing Democrats of stalling negotiations.

"The Democrats are all talk and no action. They are doing nothing to fix DACA," Trump tweeted, referring to the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields some 800,000 immigrants from deportation and is due to expire March 5.

"Great opportunity missed. Too bad!" he added.

A group of bipartisan congressional leaders introduced a deal this week that would have codified protections for DACA recipients, reformed family-based chain migration, and provided $1.6 billion for border security improvements.

Trump rejected the deal, calling it "a big step backwards" and accused his political opponents of wanting to grant "large numbers of people from high crime countries" entry into the U.S.

"I don't believe the Democrats really want to see a deal on DACA," he said Saturday. "This is the time but, day by day, they are blowing the one great opportunity they have."

But many felt the president himself jeopardized negotiations over DACA on Thursday, after he was accused of making a series of disparaging comments about Haitians and Africans in a meeting about immigration reform with four lawmakers.