President Trump accused the European Union of treating the United States “very badly on trade” and threatened to tax cars and other products unless the EU "drop their horrific barriers" on U.S. imports.

“The European Union, wonderful countries who treat the U.S. very badly on trade, are complaining about the tariffs on Steel & Aluminum. If they drop their horrific barriers & tariffs on U.S. products going in, we will likewise drop ours. Big Deficit. If not, we Tax Cars etc. FAIR!” Trump tweeted.

Trump signed a proclamation Thursday imposing a 25 percent tariff on most steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on most aluminum imports, set to take effect 15 days from that day.

Canada and Mexico will both be exempt from the duties if they renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, and Trump left open the possibility for other allies to receive exemptions.

The president’s proclamation has drawn sharp opposition from world leaders and Republicans on Capitol Hill who fear applying the tariffs could lead to a trade war. At the same time Trump has found some allies on the matter, including labor unions.

The European Union is urging the Trump administration to grant an exemption.

Last week, Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU’s trade commissioner, denounced Trump’s decision to impose the duties on steel and aluminum.

“We had been in talks with our American friends for quite some time to explain to them that whereas we share the concerns over overcapacity in the steel sector, this is not the right way to deal with it,” she said Friday during a panel discussion in Brussels.

Malmstrom later told reporters the decision to apply the duties due to national security is “deeply unjust.”