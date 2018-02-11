President Trump denounced the media Sunday for focusing on “negative stories” as fallout continues from the resignation of a senior White House aide accused of abusing two ex-wives.

“No wonder the People no longer trust the media, whose approval ratings are correctly at their lowest levels in history! #MAGA,” he tweeted.

The resignation of former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter dominated the Sunday morning political news shows. Many guests were asked to predict whether Trump would fire Chief of Staff John Kelly, who reportedly knew about allegations against Porter for months.

One of Trump’s top advisers, Kellyanne Conway, said Trump instructed her to say on TV that Kelly’s job was safe. Conway also said she was not worried about the safety of White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, who reportedly is dating Porter.