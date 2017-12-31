President Trump again accused the media of making up sources and fabricating stories and said he uses social media to combat the “very dishonest and unfair ‘press.’”

“I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair ‘press,’ now often referred to as Fake News Media. Phony and non-existent ‘sources’ are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

Trump has accused reporters of making up sources before.

The president’s tweet comes hours after the New York Times published an article stating George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign foreign policy aide, revealed to an Australian diplomat in May 2016 the Russians had damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

Papadopoulos’s admission to the Australian official occurred weeks before WikiLeaks began releasing stolen emails from Democratic officials. A professor with ties to the Russian government also reportedly told Papadopoulos he’d heard from top Russian officials that Moscow had “thousands of emails.”

The FBI decided to launch its investigation into the Trump campaign after Australian officials warned the U.S. about Papadopoulos’s revelation, according to the New York Times.