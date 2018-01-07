President Trump pledged Saturday to become "very much involved" in Republican primary campaigns ahead of the the 2018 midterm elections and said that despite the planned push for bipartisan bills in 2018, more Republicans need to be elected to Congress to push his agenda forward.

"Yes, I'll be very much involved [in the Republican primaries]," Trump told reporters during a media availability at Camp David. Trump was flanked by the likes of Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and a host of GOP congressional leaders with whom he was meeting at the Maryland retreat.

"They want me to be involved," Trump said of the leaders. "And we're going to be very involved, in fact not only with the Senate, but also with the House."

Trump said that he plans to campaign for anyone who needs him, particularly incumbents who are under siege from outsiders who he does not deem to be quality candidates.

"Protecting incumbents and whoever I have to protect," Trump said. "We need more Republicans. We have to have more Republicans. With that being said, I think we're going to go bipartisan. I think we're going to have some really great bipartisan bills.

"[B]ut we need more Republicans so we can really get the rest of the 'Make America Great Again' agenda passed, and so I will actually be working for incumbents and anybody else that has my kind of thinking," Trump said. "I think it's going to happen. We're going to make a lot of trips."

The president said that he does not anticipate siding with any insurgent challengers, especially after what happened in Alabama last month where Judge Roy Moore was upset by Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., after former Sen. Luther Strange fell to Moore in a primary campaign. While Trump backed Strange before his primary loss, he supported Moore in the general election.

"I don't see that happening," Trump said. "It think they've sort of scattered."

"We had somebody that lost us the state of Alabama, and I think as far as I'm concerned, that was a shame that was lost. That should have never been lost," Trump said. "With it all being said, we have the right policy, we have the right everything — you still need a good candidate. If you don't have the good candidate, you're just not going to win."