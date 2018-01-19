The House on Friday beat back a resolution calling for President Trump's impeachment, but the vote showed support for the drastic option is growing among Democrats.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, called up his latest impeachment resolution against Trump on Friday, and called for a vote. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., made a motion to table the resolution — or kill it.

McCarthy's motion succeeded in a 355-66 vote.

Still, 66 Democrats voted against McCarthy's motion to table Green's proposal, a bit more than the 58 who voted the same way in December. Additionally, three Democrats voted "present."

That's a sign that the idea is slowly winning over Democrats, even as Democratic leaders say it's premature to talk about impeaching Trump.

Green's latest resolution argued that Trump is "unfit" for office and lacks "the American values of decency and morality."

"Donald John Trump has with his bigoted statements done more than simply insult individuals and groups of Americans, he has harmed the American society by attempting to convert his bigoted statements into United States policy," it said.

The resolution also blasted Trump for saying some countries are "shithole" countries.

In December, the House voted 364-58 to table a similar resolution from Green, who has vowed to continue pressing impeachment against Trump.