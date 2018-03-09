President Trump, who has accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's invite to meet, sent out a flurry of tweets in 2014 calling former NBA star and friend of Kim, Dennis Rodman, crazy for saying Trump would ever be willing to go to North Korea.

"Crazy Dennis Rodman is saying I wanted to go to North Korea with him. Never discussed, no interest, last place on Earth I want to go to," Trump tweeted.

A South Korea official announced Thursday evening outside the West Wing that Pyongyang has extended an invitation to President Trump to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization," South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-Yong told reporters.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said afterwards that the the time and place of the meeting have yet to be determined.

Trump also tweeted in 2014 that Rodman was either "drunk or on drugs" when he said he wanted to go to North Korea.

"Glad I fired him on 'Apprentice,'" Trump said of Rodman, who was a contestant on Trump's reality TV show.

In 2014, Rodman told Business Insider that Donald Trump wanted to go with him to North Korea.

"Donald Trump wanted to go," Rodman said. "He wanted to give me his plane to go over there."

Rodman has made multiple trips to North Korea over the years and last summer handed a North Korean official a copy of Trump's 1987 book, The Art of the Deal.

Rodman has yet to comment on the news of the planned meeting between Trump and Kim.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say Dennis Rodman handed a copy of The Art of the Deal last year to a North Korean official, not Kim Jong Un himself.