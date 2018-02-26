President Trump will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron to Washington in April for the state visit of his presidency, the White House confirmed Monday.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Macron and Trump will work to "deepen the friendship" between the U.S. and France during the French leader's visit this spring. The two men have already developed a "very direct relationship," according to Macron, whom Trump and his wife Melania visited in France last July.

Trump, who attended France's Bastille Day parade last summer, has recently floated the idea of hosting a similar spectacle to celebrate America's military might.