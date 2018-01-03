President Trump promised Wednesday that his administration would support Iranians protesting their government in due time.

"Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!" Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

More than 20 people have died since Iranian citizens took to the streets nationwide to protest their government over rising prices and a poor standard of living.

On Tuesday, Trump said former President Barack Obama is partly to blame for paying hundreds of millions of dollars to the regime before leaving office.

"The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their 'pockets.' The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching!" Trump tweeted.

Trump's message was similar to a Monday tweet in which he said the U.S. "foolishly" gave Iran $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years. Obama also approved a $1.7 billion payout to Iran in three cash installments as part of a deal to release four U.S. hostages.