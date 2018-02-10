President Trump appeared to weigh in on recent domestic violence allegations that roiled the White House this week, asking if there was “no such thing” as due process anymore.

“Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning. “Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?”

While Trump didn't mention any names, two White House officials, staff secretary Rob Porter and speechwriter David Sorensen, resigned last week following domestic abuse allegations from their respective ex-wives.

The news of Porter and Sorensen’s resignations broke after casino magnate, Steve Wynn, stepped down from his position as finance chair of the Republican National Committee and CEO of Wynn Resorts following sexual misconduct allegations facing him. All three men deny the allegations.

Trump himself has denied the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him by more than a dozen women over the years.

The president wished Porter “well” upon his departure, describing him as a hard-worker who is going through tough times to a room full of reporters on Friday.