President Trump on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration for California, which is reeling from a destructive wildfire season.

The declaration orders federal funding and assistance to help state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires that began on Dec. 4.

Federal funding on a cost-sharing basis is also available for emergency work in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and hazard mitigation measures across the state.

The order comes after the Thomas Fire in Southern California became the state's largest since modern record-keeping began, according to the Los Angeles Times. The fire burned more than 281,900 acres as of Friday. At least two deaths have been tied to the blaze.

As the declaration was announced, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen participated in a press conference on wildfire response and recovery efforts in Ventura. She said "the vast majority of the fire has been contained" she said the federal government will continue to assist with recovery, preparing for the next wildfire, and any additional hazards related to the fires.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long picked William Roche to oversee federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

"Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed," the White House said in a statement.

And the natural disasters keep on coming. As the wildfire threat subsides, mudslides now pose a danger to Southern California residents.