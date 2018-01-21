President Trump heralded what he said was “unprecedented economic success” while sending his regards and praise to the Women’s March rallies happening across the country Saturday as the White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue to negotiate a solution to end the partial government shutdown.

“Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March,” Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon. “Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!”

The Women’s March, which became a global demonstration for women’s rights, is celebrating its one year anniversary with hundred of rallies across the globe this weekend, including in Washington, D.C., where the skies were clear and the weather was reasonably warm, with temperatures near 60 degrees.

The march last year, which occurred one day after Trump's inauguration, has been an outspoken force against the Trump administration with many of its marchers touting signs critical of the president.