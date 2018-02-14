Donald Trump Jr. attacked U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon — the first openly gay U.S. athlete to compete in the Winter Olympics — on Twitter after the skater said he did not want his spat with Vice President Mike Pence to consume his Olympic experience.

“Really? Then Perhaps you shouldn’t have spent the past few weeks talking about him,” Trump Jr. tweeted in response to an article featuring Rippon’s comments. “I haven’t heard him mention you once???”

Really? Then Perhaps you shouldn’t have spent the past few weeks talking about him. I haven’t heard him mention you once??? https://t.co/8lcCsoyBsq— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 14, 2018

Rippon said last month he did not agree with the Trump administration’s values and singled out Pence, claiming he “doesn’t really stand for anything I believe in” and claimed that Pence backed “gay conversion therapy.”

Pence’s office has refuted that the vice president supports “gay conversion therapy.”

Pence's office reached out to set up a sit-down meeting at the Olympics in South Korea with Rippon to clear the air, but the athlete declined the offer, according to USA Today. Rippon’s mother said he didn’t “refuse,” but said he did not want to do so ahead of the Olympic games.

Rippon said on Tuesday, during a press conference, that he didn’t want his Olympic experience to be focused on Pence.

"I don't want my Olympic experience being about Mike Pence," he said. "I have no problem about what I've said because I stand by it, but I think right now the Olympics are about Olympic competition."

Rippon has also said he would not attend the White House and instead would do “something positive and not just stay home.”

Rippon was one of the U.S. figure skaters to win a bronze medal in the team event this week.