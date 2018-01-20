Donald Trump Jr. called for the release of a memo that allegedly contains information about Obama administration surveillance abuses and suggested that Democrats are complicit with the media in misleading the public.

"It's the double standard that the people are fed by the Democrats in complicity with the media, that's why neither have any trust from the American people anymore," Trump said on Fox News Friday.

A group of House conservatives raised the alarm about the memo after it was released to them and suggested it contains revelations that the Obama administration used Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, warrants to spy on both the Trump campaign and Trump's transition team.

Obama administration officials have denied spying on the campaign during the 2016 election.

A group of 65 lawmakers wrote a letter Friday that called on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes to release the memo to the public.

"After reading the document, we were shocked and frustrated, but it has deepened our belief in the vital importance of transparency," the letter said.

When asked if he believes the memo could contain information that proves the Obama administration was spying on the Trump campaign, Trump Jr. said that there is "little doubt" in his mind that it wouldn't.

"What I have seen and learned over the last few months borders on disgusting," the president's eldest son said.