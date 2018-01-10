President Trump on Wednesday said a decision by a federal judge in California to prevent the government from winding down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program shows exactly what's wrong with the U.S. court system.

"It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts," Trump tweeted.

Trump was reacting to a decision from U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who is based in San Francisco, which said officials can't start unwinding DACA while Trump's decision to take that path is being challenged in court. The Trump administration has said it would challenge Alsup's ruling.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders added Wednesday that Alsup's ruling was "outrageous."

"We find this decision to be outrageous, especially in light of the president's successful bipartisan meeting with House and Senate members at the White House on the same day," Sanders said.

"An issue of this magnitude must go through the normal legislative process," she added. "President Trump is committed to the rule of law, and will work with members of both parties to reach a permanent solution that corrects the unconstitutional actions taken by the last administration."

The decision was handed down the same day Trump met with Republicans and Democrats at the White House to start talks on how to codify the Obama-era DACA program, which protects 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Republicans are looking to put in place a formal DACA-like program through legislation, instead of the unilateral program that Obama created that was opposed by Republicans.

In return, Republicans are looking to boost funding for a border wall, end chain migration, and end the diversity visa lottery system.

Tuesday night, the Justice Department argued that the DACA program was put up unilaterally by Obama, and that the government is therefore permitted to wind down the program that Congress never authorized.