President Trump said Kim Jong Un knows he’s “not messing around” and expressed openness to talking with the North Korean leader.

"He knows I'm not messing around. I'm not messing around, not even a little bit,” the president said in a question-and-answer session at Camp David on Saturday. “Not even 1 percent. He understands that.”

With the upcoming Winter Olympic Games set for next month in South Korea, the president has been facing mounting pressure to address growing tensions with the hermit regime who is "likely" to participate in the event.

The prospect of peace talks seemed distant earlier this week when the president sent a tweet taking aim at North Korea's nuclear weapons ambitions. However, the narrative shifted on Saturday.

“At the same time, if we can come up with a very peaceful and very good solution, we're working on it with [Secretary of State] Rex [Tillerson], we're working on it with a lot of people, if something can happen and something can come out of those talks, that would be a great thing for all of humanity. That would be a great thing for the world. Very important. Okay," Trump said.

North Korean leaders are set to meet with South Korean leaders on Tuesday for the first time in over two years in hopes of improving relations before the Olympic games.

News of the talks came just hours after the U.S. and South Korea agreed to delay military exercises until after the games.