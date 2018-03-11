President Trump bashed Democrats Sunday for holding up the U.S. Senate confirmation process appointing key officials to his administration.

"The Democrats continue to Obstruct the confirmation of hundreds of good and talented people who are needed to run our government...A record in U.S. history," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"State Department, Ambassadors and many others are being slow walked. Senate must approve NOW!" he added.

About 189 civilian, non-judicial administration positions formally sent to the Senate are still awaiting confirmation, according to Partnership for Public Service.

While Democrats cannot indefinitely block nominees because Republicans control a simple majority in the Senate, they have been hindering the nomination process by requiring all procedural rules be followed as part of their consideration.

".@foxandfriends Dems are taking forever to approve my people, including Ambassadors. They are nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS! Want approvals," the president tweeted in June.