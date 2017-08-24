President Trump Thursday ripped former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper for lying in front of Congress in 2013 and alleged Clapper wrote a "beautiful letter" to him.

"James Clapper, who famously got caught lying to Congress, is now an authority on Donald Trump. Will he show you his beautiful letter to me?" Trump tweeted.

The shot at Clapper comes amidst a barrage of tweets from the president Thursday, as he lashed out at Democrats, Speaker Paul Ryan, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump was referring to a 2013 incident when Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked Clapper if the National Security Agency collects data on millions of Americans. Clapper answered, "No, sir ... not wittingly."

Clapper has since said he misunderstood the question and misspoke, but Wyden's office previously said he was given the opportunity to change his testimony following the hearing and he refused. Wyden has also said Clapper was provided the question in advance and knew it was coming.

Since leaving the government in January, Clapper has become a frequent Trump critic on cable news. After Trump's rally in Phoenix Tuesday, Clapper went on CNN and questioned whether Trump is fit for office.

"I really question his ability to be — his fitness to be — in this office, and I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it," Clapper said.