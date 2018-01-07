President Trump watched "The Greatest Showman" Friday night with lawmakers who had joined him at Camp David.

The White House confirmed the movie choice after Trump and Republican congressional leaders addressed the media on Saturday, discussing a wide range of issues, including the 2018 plans, North Korea, the Russia investigation, Trump's mental health, and immigration.

White House chief of staff John Kelly mentioned he was surprised by how much he liked the movie, a musical loosely based on P. T. Barnum creating the Barnum & Bailey Circus. Kelly also said everyone else in attendance enjoyed the film, according to members of the press. The movie stars Hugh Jackman as Barnum, as well as Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Trump, John Kelly, staff and GOP lawmakers watched "The Greatest Showman” together last night at Camp David.



The choice of film is notable because it was widely reported last week that the White House had been granted permission to screen "The Post," the new movie about the Pentagon Papers starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep both harsh critics of President Trump.

The film was approved to be screened at both the White House and Camp David, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

It is unclear whether Trump watched "The Post" too or plans to do so following his return to the White House Saturday afternoon.