President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 of his own money, according to a new report.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, once claimed to have an affair with Trump.

Cohen said he was not reimbursed for this payment to the porn star and asserted it did not breach campaign finance law, but did not address whether Trump had been notified about the payment, the New York Times reports.

“Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly,” Mr. Cohen said in a statement to the Times. “The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone.”

Cohen has refuted that Trump was involved in an affair with Clifford and this is the first time he has admitted a role in the payment.

The Wall Street Journal reported in January that shortly before the 2016 election $130,000 had been sent to Clifford in exchange for her silence about a consensual sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, shortly after he married his current wife and now first lady Melania Trump.

Clifford has not publicly denied the affair, and has not provided details when asked about it. However, Cohen released a statement in January in Clifford’s name, which contained a denial of the affair with Trump. Clifford did divulge details about an affair she said she had with Trump in an interview in 2011 that was published also in January.

Trump has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct that he encountered during the presidential campaign.