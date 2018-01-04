A lawyer for President Trump is attempting to stop publication of a forthcoming book about the Trump White House from author Michael Wolff, and is demanding the author and his publisher “cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination” of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

Beverly Hills-based lawyer Charles Harder sent a cease-and-desist letter to Wolff and Henry Holt and Co. on Thursday, according to reports. Harder said the president’s lawyers are “investigating numerous false and/or baseless statements” Wolff made about Trump.

Harder also said the president’s legal team is exploring possible defamation and accused Wolff of actual malice.

Trump has threatened to sue publications for defamation before, but rarely, if ever, files any lawsuits related to stories written about him. First lady Melania Trump, however, filed a defamation lawsuit against Mail Media Inc., the publisher of the Daily Mail, for a story suggesting she worked as a high-end escort.

“Actual malice (reckless disregard for the truth) can be proven by the fact that the Book admits in the Introduction that it contains untrue statements. Moreover, the Book appears to cite to no sources for many of its most damaging statements about Mr. Trump. Also, many of your so-called ‘sources’ have stated publicly that they never spoke to Mr. Wolff and/or never made the statements that are being attributed to them,” the letter states, according to ABC News. “Other alleged ‘sources’ of statements about Mr. Trump are believed to have no personal knowledge of the facts upon which they are making statements or are known to be unreliable and/or strongly biased against Mr. Trump.”

The cease-and-desist letter comes a day after New York Magazine published a lengthy excerpt from Wolff’s book, which will be released next week.

The excerpt includes derogatory comments former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon made about the president and his family.

Trump issued a scathing statement denouncing Bannon on Wednesday, saying, “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also slammed Wolff’s book as “trashy tabloid fiction.”

Harder sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bannon, who worked as the chairman of the Trump campaign, on Wednesday accusing him of violating a non-disclosure agreement he and other campaign staffers signed.

The president’s lawyer also accused Bannon of making defamatory statements about Trump and his family to Wolff.